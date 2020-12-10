Netflix Unveils Canadians’ Viewing Habits And Top Shows For 2020

This year, Canadians spent a lot of time glued to their screens at home. Now, Netflix is sharing details on what kept us entertained across the country.

It’s no surprise that many Canadians spent the early days of the pandemic lockdown in their kitchen, or at least, looking for some culinary inspiration. Searches for cooking shows increased by 65 per cent in March, while baking shows increased by 81 per cent in April. Kids got in on the cooking too, with shows aimed at aspiring chefs also increasing in popularity among Canadian viewers.

The thriller was one of the top genres in 2020 from March through May, with season 3 of “Ozark”, “Dangerous Lies”, and “Inheritance” among the most popular offerings.

But we still couldn’t get enough non-fiction programming, with “Love Is Blind”, “Tiger King”, “Unsolved Mysteries”, and “The Last Dance” all spending more than 30 days in the country’s top 10 list.

With many Canadians restricted to armchair travel this year, exploring non-English titles proved to be popular, with the Spanish thriller “The Platform”, Germany’s “Barbarians”, Italy’s “The Beast” and “MoneyHeist: Part 4” from Spain among the most popular titles. While we were immersed in other countries, viewers from abroad were getting a taste of Canada.

History’s “Vikings” hit the top 10 in 68 countries, while “Code 8” was a top 10 watch in over 55 countries and the Quebec film “The Decline” proved popular in 11 countries.