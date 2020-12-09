Ariana Grande Brings ‘Sweetener’ World Tour To Netflix

Ariana Grande is bringing the tour experience to Netflix.

Grande announced on Wednesday that her “Sweetener” tourfilm is coming to the streaming giant in a few short weeks. “Excuse Me, I Love You” will premiere exclusively on Netflix starting Dec. 21. The date serves as the one-year anniversary of the “Sweetener” tour conclusion.

“Releasing this as a love letter to you all in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. I know this project only captures some of one tour,” she wrote on Instagram. “I just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of.

“Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I wanted to express again just how eternally thankful I am.”

Grande also announced a trailer for “Excuse Me, I Love You” that will drop Thursday.