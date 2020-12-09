Johnny Depp Exposé Reveals His Alleged ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ $16 Million Payday, Why He Cost Disney Millions & More

Details about Johnny Depp’s alleged destructive on-set behaviour has been published by The Hollywood Reporter in a new exposé.

The article goes into detail about the actor’s downfall after he lost his highly publicized U.K. libel trial against The Sun earlier this year after they published a story accusing him of being a “wife-beater.” The article was in reference to Depp’s explosive relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard.

After Depp, who has confirmed he’s planning to appeal against the ruling, lost the trial, his “Fantastic Beasts 3” resignation was announced.

It’s since been revealed he’s still getting paid his full salary, which THR reported comes in at a whopping $16-million due to him having “a pay-or-play contract, which requires that he be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast.”

Depp was thought to have only shot one scene as Grindelwald before exiting the movie, where he will be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

Warner Bros. requested Depp leave the franchise after the libel trial’s verdict.

THR stated: “Warners — then headed up by CEO Kevin Tsujihara — brought Depp back for a third [‘Fantastic Beasts’] outing in a move approved by creator J.K. Rowling and gave him a pay-or-play contract that did not contain a morality clause. As a result, the studio was stuck paying his entire $16-million payday for the film even after firing him in the wake of the U.K. verdict.”

The THR exposé also detailed a shocking incident about Depp reportedly swallowing eight ecstasy pills which allegedly led to Disney forking out around $350,000 a day for two weeks due to “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” production having to be shut down in Australia.

As those who have been following the libel trial will know, Depp sliced the tip of his finger off during an alleged argument with Heard, which saw her reportedly throw a bottle of alcohol at him.

He then had to fly back to Los Angeles for surgery, resulting in production being delayed by a fortnight.

A producer who worked on a recent Depp project told the publication, “He’s just never been told no for the past 35 years. That’s typical in Hollywood. But I’ve never seen it to this extent.”

However, one studio head added: “You simply can’t work with him now. He’s radioactive.”

ET Canada has contacted Depp’s rep for comment.