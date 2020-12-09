AJ McLean Hopes To ‘Inspire’ People By Sharing His Sobriety Journey On ‘Pretty Messed Up’ Podcast

Backstreet Boy AJ McLean may have finished in seventh place on the most recent season of “Dancing With the Stars” but he used his time on the show wisely.

The 42-year-old has a new podcast with his former pro dance partner Cheryl Burke and friend René Elizondo Jr. called “Pretty Messed Up”, during which they have some honest conversations about a variety of subjects, including the singer’s journey with sobriety.

ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante caught up with the superstar, who shared how all three of their life stories blended into the perfect podcast.

“The producers at iHeart realized, well, the three of you guys have very similar pasts, you’re all sober, you’ve all been through hell and back, this could be a really interesting mashup and it truly has blossomed into a really amazing show,” he revealed.

Continued McLean: “I have an AA meeting that I do every single day. I’ve been doing it since March 19 with a bunch of sober buddies of mine and it’s really helped me stay grounded.

“That’s the best part of the podcast, is that there is no holds barred, we can just sit there and just purge, talk a bunch of smack, and hopefully inspire people by sharing our experience, strength, and hope,” he added.

When it comes to the inspiration behind the podcast’s name, McLean shared that it really came down to the fact that everyone is “pretty messed up in their own way.”

“Everybody has things they want to make better in their life, everybody has goals they have yet to achieve, as do I!” he said.

“People ask me, ‘Well dude, you’ve been in the band for 27 years, you guys have all these accolades’. You know, we still don’t have a Grammy. Fingers crossed that that happens. Maybe after we’ve been a band for 30 years that will happen,” he quipped.

Despite the fact that he’s in one of the biggest boy-bands in the world, McLean is ready to start his own solo journey in the music industry.

“I went back into what I feel is in my heart, which is funk, pop, soul, R&B,” he said about his new project.

“The first single will be released top of the year, followed with a very interesting music video…we will just say that,” he revealed. “If people aren’t very shocked then I didn’t do it right.”