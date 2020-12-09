‘Riverdale’ Hunts A Killer And Ruins Prom In Season 5 Trailer

Things are heating up before the last dance on “Riverdale”.

On Wednesday, the CW premiered the trailer for season 5 of the teen drama, previewing the show’s big return after the previous season was cut short by the pandemic.

RELATED: Mark Consuelos Teases ‘Riverdale’ Seven-Year Time Jump And Talks Quarantine With His Kids

With the prom looming, Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica are facing a killer, who is releasing creepy videos allegedly showing the teens committing heinous criminal acts.

Meanwhile, Veronica learns the truth of the tryst between Betty and Archie, setting the stage for a disastrous prom.

On Twitter, star Lili Reinhart teased a “wild ride” for season 5.

I just have to say…. you guys are in for a wild ride this season. #riverdale 👀👩‍❤️‍👨 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) December 9, 2020

RELATED: Hayley Law ‘Totally Would’ Join ‘Riverdale’ Cast Again

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has previously revealed that season 5 will include a time jump, moving the action forward several years, skipping past college and into the characters’ mid-20s.

“Riverdale” season 5 premieres Jan. 20, 2021.