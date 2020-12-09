Prince Harry Praises The British Military’s Mandatory Mental-Fitness Training: ‘This Is An Amazing Step Forward’

Prince Harry is here for the British Military’s new mandatory mental fitness training.

The royal, who is a veteran and a longtime mental health advocate, praised the new initiative: “This is an amazing step forward for the British military and furthers the global leadership of our armed forces.”

“There should be no difference between how we view our physical fitness and mental fitness — and training both will help our servicemen and women excel, as well as being best prepared for what they may face, in any situation,” the Duke of Sussex said, via People. “Over the years it has been an honour to work alongside the service chiefs and the Ministry of Defence on projects such as HeadFIT, and I am delighted to see such a significant step to protect and strengthen the potential and resilience of our military.

“Thanks especially to Johnny Mercer and to the teams of people who work tirelessly to protect and support our troops and their families’ health and well-being. Mental fitness will become a daily practice adopted by all of us as a means to unlock potential in every aspect of our lives.”

Harry previously served in the British Army for 10 years for two tours of Afghanistan.

Following his time in the army, Harry launched the Invictus Games, an Olympics-style competition for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans.

Harry also helped star HeadFIT with his brother Prince William, which supports the mental health and well-being of military members.