Jessica Simpson Docuseries And Scripted Drama On The Way, Based On ‘Open Book’ Memoir

Jessica Simpson is truly an open book.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that Amazon Studios is prepping a new docuseries about the pop and reality TV star.

The docuseries to stream on Amazon Prime Video is based on Simpson’s memoir Open Book, which will also serve as the inspiration for a planned coming-of-age scripted series on IMDb TV.

With no title yet, the multi-episode documentary will feature never-before-seen personal footage from Simpson’s life and career over the last decade, showing all her highs and lows, including her journey to sobriety, the building of a billion-dollar business, and the start of a family.

The fictionalized scripted series, meanwhile, will follow Simpson in her mid-20s, following her divorce, on a journey of self-discovery.

“I am humbled and honoured to partner with Amazon Studios to bring my story and heart to life on the screen,” Simpson said in a statement. “I know that parts of my life have been extraordinary, but I also know that many of my struggles are universal. I hope to continue the mission I set out to accomplish in writing Open Book — to inspire others to be entertained, moved, and empowered to walk through fear and come out on the other side even stronger.”