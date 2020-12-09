Liam Payne Teams With TikTok Sensation Dixie D’Amelio For ‘Naughty List’ Music Video

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Liam Payne and Dixie D’Amelio are on the “naughty list”.

Payne, 27, and D’Amelio, 19, teamed up for a Christmas collaboration sure to be featured on many holiday playlists. The pair released their “Naughty List” music video on Wednesday.

D’Amelio exploded onto the global scene on TikTok with her younger sister Charli D’Amelio. She signed a recording deal earlier this year and has three major releases: “Be Happy” and its remix featuring blackbear and Lil Mosey, “Naughty List”, and “One Whole Day” with Wiz Khalifa.

Payne has been a little less active over the last 12 months; however, he released “Midnight” with Alesso in April.

