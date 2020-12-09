Josh O’Connor Calls Royals Insider’s Proposed ‘Fiction’ Disclaimer On ‘The Crown’ ‘Pretty Outrageous’

“The Crown”‘s Josh O’Connor has slammed British culture minister Oliver Dowden.

The actor called Dowden’s request for Netflix to add a “fiction” label to the hit series “pretty outrageous.”

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times’ “The Envelope: The Podcast”, O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the series, said, “We were slightly let down by our culture secretary, whose job it is to encourage culture.”

RELATED: Emerald Fennell Reacts To News The Duchess Of Cornwall Reportedly Watches ‘The Crown’

He added, “In my opinion, it’s pretty outrageous that he came out and said what he said. Particularly, in this time when he knows that the arts are struggling and they’re on their knees, I think it’s a bit of a low blow.”

To O’Connor, the audience already knows the series is only based on the royals and is highly dramatized: “My personal view is that audiences understand. You have to show them the respect and understand that they’re intelligent enough to see it for what it is, which is pure fiction.”

Just last month, Dowden called the series a “beautifully produced work of fiction,” but admitted he feared audiences wouldn’t know what’s true.

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Showrunners Added The Princess Diana Singing Scene After Hearing Emma Corrin’s Voice

“As with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” he the Mail On Sunday. “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

Following Dowden’s comments, Netflix released a statement: “We have always presented ‘The Crown’ as a drama—and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events,” the streaming service stated. “As a result we have no plans—and see no need—to add a disclaimer.”

Season 4 of “The Crown” is now streaming on Netflix.