Chrissy Teigen Slams ‘Weird And Angry’ Twitter Troll In Heated Exchange

Chrissy Teigen is coming after the Twitter trolls once again.

The Cravings author, 35, slammed a “weird and angry” user after an exchange turned sour.

It all started when Teigen shared that she plans to change her Twitter header image, which is currently an image from her Quibi show “Chrissy’s Court”. The show was cancelled after the short-lived streaming service, Quibi, shut down.

“Guess I should change my ‘Chrissy’s Court’ header lol,” she innocently tweeted. “Goodbye Quibi, only I understood uuuuuu.”

But one Twitter user took issue with her Twitter activity, revealing they plan to unfollow the model because she goes “on about EVERYTHING.”

It’s official. I followed you on IG and here…. at first I thought you had funny interesting stories but now I realize you just go on about EVERYTHING. Unfollow on both — LivingLifeTake2 (@life_take2) December 9, 2020

Teigen appeared to have responded to the tweet that she has since deleted, but it prompted the user to respond again, “I didn’t say anything horrible about you. What you just did was really classless.”

“I didn’t say anything horrible about you. What you just did was really classless,” they wrote, later adding, “160 tweets within one hour is in my opinion too much. However, the way she responded was completely classless.”

Teigen fired back with, “I haven’t tweeted for 3 days, then said 6 things. Lolllllll you are weird and angry.”

I haven’t tweeted for 3 days, then said 6 things. Lolllllll you are weird and angry. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2020

