Post Malone Sends Thousands Of Custom Crocs To His Old High School

Post Malone has his high school alma mater decked out in Crocs.

If anyone can make Crocs cool it is Malone. The nine-time Grammy-nominee shipped roughly 2,000 pairs of his new line of custom Crocs to every student at Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Texas. Grapevine’s principal, Alex Fingers, thanked Malone for the five-finger discount.

Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community! Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success! #ThanksPosty #Posty pic.twitter.com/a71tqvEAAO — Alex Fingers (@AlexFingers7) December 8, 2020

The Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II collaboration hit shelves on Tuesday and had sold-out within hours. A spreadsheet was distributed to all students last week, per TMZ. Students were asked to input their shoe size, after which the principal caught them up to speed.

Safe to say Grapevine High School students and Principal Fingers have their toes covered.