Candice Bergen Reflects On Meeting Charlie Chaplin And Salvador Dalí

Candice Bergen has rubbed shoulders with some very famous people.

Bergen caught up with Andy Cohen and guest host Dianne Wiest on a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live!” during a game of “Have You Met Them?”, Bergen reflected on interactions with Charlie Chaplin and Salvador Dalí.

“This is Andy Warhol on one side and Salvador Dalí and his waxed moustache on the other,” she explained, holding up a framed picture. “He was great fun. He was the weirdest human I’d ever met until then — except for Andy, who was pretty weird.”

“I became friendly with Charlie and [his fourth wife] Oona Chaplin many years ago and had them to the house when they visited Los Angeles,” she told Cohen and Wiest. “I accompanied them to the Oscars when he was given his honorary Oscar…”

Bergen also used to play with Judy Garland’s daughter, Liza Minnelli.

“I met her when I was a little kid because I went to Liza’s house to play dress up, and Judy Garland had had miniature replicas made of the costumes at MGM,” Bergen recalled. “So you would be in like, a 5-year-old’s version of a ballgown.”

Finally, the “Murphy Brown” actress shared her stories about Walt Disney.

“My father and Walt were good friends, and my father once took me to Walt’s house in Beverly Hills,” she said. “He had a very large garden with a train track that wound around it and he had a little train that was about chair height.”