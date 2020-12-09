Jennifer Lawrence Emphasizes The Importance Of Georgia Senate Races In New Video

Jennifer Lawrence is appearing in a new video to underline the importance of the upcoming runoff Senate races in Georgia next month.

Under the state’s election laws, if the leading candidate achieves less than 50 per cent of the vote, the top two candidates then participate in a runoff election — which is just what happened with incumbent Senators Kelly Loefler and David Perdue, who will be facing off against Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossof, respectively, in the Jan. 5 election.

What makes these races so crucial is that if Warnock and Ossof were to win, it would equalize the number of Democrat and Republican seats, with vice president-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote and thus wresting control of the legislative body from Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, who’s controlled the Senate since 2012.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Looks Almost Unrecognizable While Filming Star-Studded ‘Don’t Look Up’ In Boston

A new video featuring “Broad City” star Ilana Glazer discusses just how crucial gaining control of the Senate will be for the incoming presidential administration, joined virtually by Lawrence.

“If you don’t vote, everything will not be okay,” Lawrence says at the video’s beginning, with Glazer celebrating the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris while declaring that “the work is not over.”

“If we have a blue Senate during the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris presidency,” Glazer explains, “we really have a chance to make the differences that we all want to see in this country.”

“The Senate is extremely, extremely important to vote for,” adds Lawrence.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Clears Up Her ‘I Was A Little Republican’ Comments

The video can be viewed in its entirety above.