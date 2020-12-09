Charlize Theron Compares Herself To Kylie Jenner After 5-Year-Old Daughter Does Her Makeup

Kylie Jenner approves of August Theron’s makeup skills.

In a sweet post by mom Charlize, the Oscar-winner shared a look at August’s work on Instagram, comparing the look to Jenner.

Rocking a bright red lip, that seems to have been applied by her 5-year-old daughter, Charlize wrote, “Who’s who?”

Jenner took notice of August’s skills and even gave her stamp of approval, commenting on the “Mad Max” actress’ post, “🤣🤣🤣💋💋💋.”

Charlize debuted a similar look last month, as she posted ahead of the People’s Choice Awards with her makeup artist.

“You guys…getting ready for the #PeoplesChoiceAwards🤞,” Charlize captioned a photo of August mid-application. “#BestMakeupArtistEver #AlreadyWinning #ShantayYouStay.”

