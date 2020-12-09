Michelle Pfeiffer And Lucas Hedges Are The Ultimate Mother And Son Duo In Dark Comedy ‘French Exit’

Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges are the ultimate duo in the upcoming flick “French Exit”.

The upcoming dark comedy is based on Canadian author Patrick deWitt’s novel of the same name. It follows a widowed New York socialite named Frances Price and her aimless son Malcolm, who move to Paris after she spends the last of her husband’s inheritance.

Ahead of its release, Sony Pictures shared a first look at the film which also stars Danielle Macdonald as a psychic medium.

The flick was filmed in Montreal earlier this year.

Imogen Poots and Valerie Mahaffey also star.

“French Exit” premieres Feb. 12, 2021.