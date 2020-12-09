Dionne Warwick Slams Wendy Williams: ‘My Hope Is My Name Will Refrain From Being Spoken’

Dionne Warwick is taking down Wendy Williams.

The “That’s What Friends Are For” singer, 79, took to Twitter on Wednesday after hearing “The Wendy Williams Show” host was talking about her on a recent episode of the talk show.

“When I say I’m the Dionne Warwick of talk, it’s only because — even though I’m not 79 like Dionne — she has haters cause she’s gone on to be a Twitter person now. She’s never been involved with the Twittersphere. She’s a beautiful woman,” Williams said, referring to Warwick’s hilarious Twitter roasts.

Williams added, “She doesn’t like me though, I know she doesn’t like me. She’s a friend to the show cause she has something to promote and we’re the social influences and she’s smart. But once she’s off the show, ya know, she’s probably like, ‘Bitch.’ It’s ok, Miss Warwick. It’s okay.”

The host later insinuated marijuana may have inspired some of Warwick’s tweets, “Like after Aunt Dione does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud. Well, you remember a few years ago, Aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey. Look, TSA stopped Aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found 11 pre-roll joints.”

In response, Warwick told Williams to keep her name off her show, “A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me. I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments.”

Adding, “My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason… I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed.”