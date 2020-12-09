‘iCarly’ Revival In The Works For Paramount+ Streaming Service

As yet another new streaming service prepares to launch, another beloved blast-from-the-past series is being revived for its kickoff.

Paramount+, the revamped and renamed streamer currently known as CBS All Access, will be reviving Nickelodeon’s “iCarly”, which ran from 2007 until 2012.

According to a report in TVLine, “iCarly” stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress are all set to appear in the new version of the series, which was created by Dan Schneider (whose numerous Nickelodeon hits have included “All That”, “The Amanda Show”, “Sam & Cat” and more).

The move seems to mirror that of NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which launched with the high-profile revival of “Saved By the Bell”.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” Paramount+ president and CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement about the rebranding. “With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”