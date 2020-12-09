Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Issued Warning About Falling Behind On Community Service Hours

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is in some hot water. The “Jersey Shore” alum has been given a written warning over falling behind on his court-mandated community service.

After Sorrentino was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Sept. 12, after serving his eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion, the reality star was obligated to complete 500 hours of community service.

According to court documents obtained by ET on Wednesday, Sorrentino’s probation officer noted to the judge overseeing Sorrentino’s case that the 38-year-old TV personality has only completed 18 of his obligatory 500 hours since his release.

The probation officer tells the court that she has spoken with Sorrentino “extensively regarding the sites to satisfy the condition. The conversations included volunteering at local organizations within his community such as: Toys for Tots, working in his church, Fulfill Food Bank in Neptune, New Jersey, JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey, Lunch Break in Red Bank, New Jersey, and Eat Clean Bro.”

The documents further state that, in one instance when a community service opportunity was secured for Sorrentino by his attorney, the reality star “failed to attend this date indicating he had COVID-19 concerns.”

The probation officer further noted that there are community service options that could be performed from home, however, Sorrentino has not taken advantage of those opportunities.

The probation officer requested from the court a status hearing regarding Sorrentino’s conditional supervised release.

Following Sorrentino’s departure from prison, he began a 24-month period of supervised release. The community service hours were among several conditions and obligations Sorrentino was ordered to comply with — alongside a drug treatment course, periodic drug testing, a $10,000 fine, and restitution for his tax fraud to the tune of $123,913.

In November, Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, announced that they are expecting their first child together. In November 2019, Pesce suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, and the two were eager to start a family after he was released from prison in September.

The couple has also revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

ET spoke with Sorrentino after his release, and the “Jersey Shore” star opened up about being out of the big house.

“Oh my god, to be a free man, to be honest with you, it’s awesome,” Sorrentino shared. “It’s fantastic. I have my beautiful wife next to me. I’m healthy, I’m sober, back at work with my best friends on the No. 1 show on MTV and just living the dream.”

