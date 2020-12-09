Dolly Parton Pulled 9-Year-Old ‘Christmas In The Square’ Co-Star From Path Of Oncoming Vehicle

Dolly Parton can add a new entry to her lengthy list of achievements: lifesaver.

In an interview with “Inside Edition” promoting the new Netflix holiday movie “Christmas on the Square”, child actress Talia Hill revealed she on her way to the set when she felt someone yank her backwards just as a car was coming. That someone was none other than the movie’s star, Parton herself.

“She’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know; cause she plays an angel in the movie,” Hill said.

The 9-year-old isn’t the only member of the family to appear in the movie; her brothers, Tristan, 16, and Tyson, 13, were also cast.

“When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like, ’It is Dolly Parton,’ but when you actually see her you are like ‘Wow, it’s Dolly Parton,'” said Tristan. “Being in her presence lifts you. She is so amazing.”

Talia agreed, and also confirmed reports from various people who’ve worked with her over the years that she smells amazing (Dylan McDermott, who co-starred with Parton on “Steel Magnolias”, once claimed she smelled so good he “almost fainted”).

“When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven,” said Talia. “She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling.”

“Christmas on the Square” is streaming now.