Tiffany Haddish Turned Down Unpaid Offer To Host Grammys Pre-Telecast Ceremony & Pay Her Own Expenses

Tiffany Haddish has a message for the Recording Academy: when she does a job, she expects to get paid.

In a recent interview with Variety, the comedian revealed she received a high-profile offer to host the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony, but turned it down on a matter of principle.

According to Haddish, not only was she expected to work without compensation, she would also be covering he own hair, makeup and wardrobe expenses.

“All of that would have to come out of my pocket. I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful,” she said.

“I was like, ‘The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking,’” continued Haddish, who received a 2019 for best spoken word album for her book The Last Black Unicorn, and is up for an award at the 2021 ceremony for her comedy album Black Mitzvah. “And as much as I appreciate the honour of being nominated, that’s not okay.”

According to Haddish, “This is something that needs to be addressed. How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it.”

A rep for the Recording Academy told Variety that the Premiere Ceremony is not part of the official televised ceremony and is hosted the Academy — a not-for-profit organization; as a result, hosts, performers and presenters at the event are traditionally unpaid.

In addition, the rep also insisted that Haddish’s statements would have no bearing on her future award nominations.