Dave Grohl & Foo Fighters Producer Greg Kurstin Continue ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ With Cover Of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’

Dave Grohl is not Jewish, but he’s been serving up a special Hanukkah celebration for 2020.

Beginning with the kickoff of the festival of lights on Dec. 10, Grohl teamed up with Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin (who is Jewish) to release eight new songs — one on each night of Hanukkah.

Grohl and Kurstin announced their plan — which they’ve dubbed The Hanukkah Sessions — via a tweet from the Foos’ Twitter account.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, this year, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah — for you, so we hope you enjoy it,” Grohl said in the brief video the pair posted.

“Happy Hanukkah,” he concluded.

Fans were advised to keep a close eye on the Foo Fighters’ social media platforms over the next eight days to find out what kind of musical treats are in store.

With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!! pic.twitter.com/baTduQYdBW — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 10, 2020

On Friday, Dec. 11, Grohl took on drum and vocal duties while Kurstin handled keyboards for Drake’s “Hotline Bling”.

You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids “if @Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.” Twitterverse, challah at your boy! pic.twitter.com/eyMyuNs5WP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 12, 2020

The duo’s Drake cover followed their Dec. 10 kickoff, an intense cover of Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”.

As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego known by their Imas & Abbas as @beastieboys!#HanukkahSessions pic.twitter.com/QbDSWNhXaO — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 11, 2020

There are more covers to come, so stay tuned.