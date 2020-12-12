Dave Grohl & Foo Fighters Producer Greg Kurstin Continue ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ With Cover Of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’

By Brent Furdyk.

EPA/RONALD WITTEK/CPImages
EPA/RONALD WITTEK/CPImages

Dave Grohl is not Jewish, but he’s been serving up a special Hanukkah celebration for 2020.

Beginning with the kickoff of the festival of lights on Dec. 10, Grohl teamed up with Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin (who is Jewish) to release eight new songs — one on each night of Hanukkah.

Grohl and Kurstin announced their plan — which they’ve dubbed The Hanukkah Sessions — via a tweet from the Foos’ Twitter account.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters Success Was Fuelled By ‘Hate’ From Nirvana Fans

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, this year, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah — for you, so we hope you enjoy it,” Grohl said in the brief video the pair posted.

“Happy Hanukkah,” he concluded.

Fans were advised to keep a close eye on the Foo Fighters’ social media platforms over the next eight days to find out what kind of musical treats are in store.

On Friday, Dec. 11, Grohl took on drum and vocal duties while Kurstin handled keyboards for Drake’s “Hotline Bling”.

The duo’s Drake cover followed their Dec. 10 kickoff, an intense cover of Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”.

There are more covers to come, so stay tuned.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP