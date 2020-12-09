Dave Grohl & Foo Fighters Producer Greg Kurstin To Release A New Song On Each Night Of Hanukkah

Dave Grohl is not Jewish, but he’s serving up a special Hanukkah celebration for 2020.

With the annual festival of lights kicking off on Dec. 10, Grohl is teaming up with Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin (who is Jewish) to release eight new songs — one on each night of Hanukkah.

Grohl and Kurstin announced their plan — which they’ve dubbed The Hanukkah Sessions — via a tweet from the Foos’ Twitter account.

“This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, this year, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah — for you, so we hope you enjoy it,” Grohl said in the brief video the pair posted.

“Happy Hanukkah,” he concluded.

Fans are advised to keep a close eye on the Foo Fighters’ social media platforms over the next eight days to find out what kind of musical treats are in store.