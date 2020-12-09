Sofia Vergara, Robert Rodriguez To Produce Female-Led ‘Zorro’ Series For NBC

First played by Douglas Fairbanks in 1920’s “The Mark of Zorro”, the swashbuckling Mexican swordsman dubbed Zorro has been a part of the movies pretty much since there were such a thing as movies.

Now, a new “Zorro” project is on the horizon, with a couple of heavy-hitter producers behind the camera: director Robert Rodriguez and actress Sofia Vegara.

According to Deadline, this new version will put a feminist spin on the concept by recasting the title character as a woman, described as “a re-imagined ‘Zorro’ series with a female lead coming to NBC. This version will be centred around an underground artist named Sola Dominguez, who fights for social injustice despite being threatened by several criminal organizations after exposing them.”

Rodriguez won’t be directing, but his sister, Rebecca, will. Her previous directing credits include such TV series as “Snowpiercer”, “The Chi” and “Doom Patrol”.

Interestingly enough, Deadline reminds that Rodriguez was onboard to direct the 1998 film “The Mask of Zorro”, and even cast Antonio Banderas in the lead role, but pulled out after a dispute with the studio over the budget; Rodriguez and Banderas had previously worked together on 1995’s “Desperado”.