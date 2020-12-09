Jessie James Decker Claps Back At Criticism Of ‘Nekkid’ Bubble Bath Pic

Jessie James Decker doesn’t care whether anyone thinks she shares “TMI” on social media.

On Tuesday, the “Flip My Hair” singer shared a slightly risqué photo on Instagram, striking a sexy pose as she stood in a bathtub while covered in bubbles.

“Hey babe, come to the bath tub,” she wrote in the caption, referring to husband Eric Decker.

“I’m nekkid and wanna show u somethin 😂😂😂😂 (if he thought he was walking into a seductive bathtub show he was right),” the caption continued.

“People frequently ask how we keep the spark and spice alive,” added. “This is it right here folks 😂.”

Responding to her own post, Decker took to the comments to share her husband’s response to her erotic invitation. “His words were, ‘you’re ridiculous’ and he took a picture laughing,” she shared.

One of her followers was not impressed, expressing disapproval by writing TMI” and a barfing emoji.

Decker, however, clapped back with a cutting response.

“I can’t imagine what’s on your computer history,” she wrote, adding, “hopefully nothing as risqué and repulsive as my bubble bath gown.”