Matthew Morrison Transforms Into The Grinch For NBC’s Festive Musical And Twitter Has A Lot To Say About It

“The Grinch” is a holiday favourite in most households, but NBC’s musical version was a different story Wednesday.

Viewers were divided as they watched “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!”, starring “Glee” actor Matthew Morrison.

The production, which also featured Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who, was staged at the Troubadour Theatre in London, U.K. and got quite the reaction on social media.

Some Twitter users felt either terrified or just plain awkward when Morrison spoke to the camera, while others said they were just disappointed with the whole thing overall.

The latest version of the Christmas classic was narrated by an older version of the Grinch’s dog Max (Denis O’Hare) reflecting back on his life as a younger pup (Booboo Stewart) living with his green fuzzy owner.

Despite the negative comments, others loved the two-hour production.

Jim Carrey famously played the character in the 2000 live-action film, before Benedict Cumberbatch voiced the role in 2018’s animated version.

