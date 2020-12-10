Matthew Morrison Transforms Into The Grinch For NBC’s Festive Musical And Twitter Has A Lot To Say About It

“The Grinch” is a holiday favourite in most households, but NBC’s musical version was a different story Wednesday.

Viewers were divided as they watched “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!”, starring “Glee” actor Matthew Morrison.

Photo by: David Cotter/NBC

The production, which also featured Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who, was staged at the Troubadour Theatre in London, U.K. and got quite the reaction on social media.

Some Twitter users felt either terrified or just plain awkward when Morrison spoke to the camera, while others said they were just disappointed with the whole thing overall.

Just when you thought Matthew Morrison couldn’t play a creepier character #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/gEv7kPIlkx — Anitra H but with a Santa hat (@AnitraH11) December 10, 2020

Tbh after watching 6 seasons of Glee I should not be this surprised at how uncomfortably sexual Matthew Morrison’s Grinch is. #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/j3nqEwUEum — Nicole Abarca Powell (@MyCouchHasADent) December 10, 2020

Matthew Morrison trying to make the grinch sexy is something I never thought is have to be subjected to #GrinchMusical — Annabel Taylor (@AnnabelT15) December 10, 2020

Raise your hand if you’ve felt personally victimized by Matthew Morrison’s Grinch in the #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/chYjNGIHRw — Rachael Elmy (@rachaeleelmy) December 10, 2020

Me: It’s just…I can’t get it out of my head.

Therapist: You know Matthew Morrison as The Grinch can’t actually harm you, right?

Me: HE BROKE THE FOURTH WALL AND TALKED RIGHT AT ME, OF COURSE HE CAN!#GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/ELTfMxDY8o — Keegan Patterson (@KeeganPatterson) December 10, 2020

When Matthew Morrison started speaking directly to the camera my soul left my body #GrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/xjSkJ0NiYO — Sydney (@SydGab97) December 10, 2020

I am watching the Grinch musical right now and this is how I looked after Matthew Morrison looked me dead in the eyes and told me he hated my couch. pic.twitter.com/sQxr71nNmN — Brinkley (@BrinkleYeet) December 10, 2020

Matthew Morrison really went all Joaquin Phoenix for our sins, happy holidays all 🎄 #TheGrinchMusical pic.twitter.com/r5lmOYoG58 — Cooper D’Angelo 🕸🎄 (@WhoelsebutCoop) December 10, 2020

The latest version of the Christmas classic was narrated by an older version of the Grinch’s dog Max (Denis O’Hare) reflecting back on his life as a younger pup (Booboo Stewart) living with his green fuzzy owner.

Despite the negative comments, others loved the two-hour production.

@Matt_Morrison you did a great job as the grinch!!! sending love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kMSQdRfsNJ — ً (@lourdfilms) December 10, 2020

@Matt_Morrison Loved you in the grinch man such a great performance, definitely Tony worthy hope you win man cheering you on!!! Merry Christmas you deserve it for saving 2020!! P.S love the Christmas album!! pic.twitter.com/ZjryX3XceU — Syd and Kyle (@SydandKylee) December 10, 2020

watched the grinch musical production tonight, thank you @Matt_Morrison for a great performance and making 2020 a little better :) — rachel (@raechelbabe) December 10, 2020

Jim Carrey famously played the character in the 2000 live-action film, before Benedict Cumberbatch voiced the role in 2018’s animated version.