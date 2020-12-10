‘The Office’ Star Brian Baumgartner To Make Over $1 Million In 2020 From Filming Cameo Videos

“The Office” star Brian Baumgartner is as popular as ever.

The actor, who played chili-loving Kevin Malone, one of Dunder Mifflin’s accountants in the hit show, is set to make more than $1 million from making Cameo videos in 2020, it’s been revealed.

The app’s co-founder and CEO, Steven Galanis, revealed the news during an interview with Kara Swisher for the New York Times Sway podcast.

“The person that did the most in revenue this year is Brian Baumgartner who is Kevin from ‘The Office’,” Galanis told Swisher. “He’ll do over $1 million this year in bookings.”

Galanis added that it’s the comedian’s “persona” that makes him such a highly requested name on the site, which sees people request personalized videos from celebs.

“He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos,” the American entrepreneur said. “And I do think the quality of the Cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job.”

“He’s reliable,” Galanis continued of Baumgartner. “He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny.

“And in general, comedians tend to do best. So to your point about joking or roasting, that’s a really big use case. It’s not a surprise that the comedians do better than anybody else.”