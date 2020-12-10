‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Director Patty Jenkins On Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’: ‘I Don’t Recognize Half Of These Characters’

Patty Jenkins doesn’t have time for the “Justice League” theatrical cut.

Speaking with Cinemablend, the “Wonder Woman 1984” director gave her very candid opinion on director Joss Whedon’s “Justice League”, which hit theatres in 2017.

Asked if she watched that film to see how Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince was handled, Jenkins said, “The ‘Justice League’? … No, I think that all of us DC directors tossed that out just as much as the fans did.

“But also, I felt that that version contradicted my first movie in many ways, and this current movie, which I was already in production on. So then, what are you going to do? I was like… you would have to play ball in both directions in order for that to work.”

During production on “Justice League”, original director Zack Snyder left the project for family reasons and was replaced by Whedon, who had previous helmed the first two “Avengers” films.

Whedon extensively rewrote and reshot much of the film prior to release.

“The only thing I have done, and have always tried to do, is — I knew, when Zack was doing ‘Justice League’, where [Wonder Woman] sort of ends up,” Jenkins continued. “So I always tried… like, I didn’t change her suit, because I never want to… I don’t want to contradict his films, you know? But yet, I have to have my own films, and he’s been very supportive of that.”

“And so, I think that that ‘Justice League’ was kind of an outlier. They were trying to turn one thing into, kind of, another. And so then it becomes, ‘I don’t recognize half of these characters. I’m not sure what’s going on.’”

Following a lengthy fan campaign, Warner Bros. announced earlier this year that it was bringing Snyder back to shoot new material with the “Justice League” cast and create a new edit of the film in line with his original vision, to stream on HBO Max in 2021.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is scheduled to hit theatres in Canada on Dec. 25, before streaming at home.