Ryan Reynolds’ Mom Trash Talks Chris Hemsworth In Hilarious Curse-Laden Rant

Tammy Reynolds is admitting she may have raised her son wrong.

This week, Ryan Reynolds shared a video in which he recruited his mom Tammy to help him trash talk Chris Hemsworth as part of their fantasy football battle to raise money for charities, including SickKids.

To my fellow @agboleague superhero fantasy football players. I don’t trash talk. Even if it’s “required”. Even if it benefits the astounding work of @sickkids hospital. Disparaging others isn’t what heroes do. I was raised to treat friends with respect. #ChrisHevansprine. pic.twitter.com/a6XsNvsRwt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2020

“He has asked me to read something about a friend of his. Normally, I would not talk to my friends like this, but he insisted,” Tammy says in the clip.

“Chris Hemsworth is everyone’s least-favourite Australian. And as a reminder, Hugh Jackman still exists,” she continues, calling the “Thor” actor a “no-good asshat who looks like a bodybuilder f**ked a platypus.

Adding that “only a mother can say this next part,” Tammy goes on a heavily bleeped rant: “Chris, you are a bleeping bleep who bleeps in the most bleeping bleep way.”

Finally she says, “I am so sorry for my son, Ryan. It’s my fault. I brought him up wrong … I loved you in ‘Wonder Woman’! It was the best,” mixing up Hemsworth with Chris Pine.

Hemsworth responded to Tammy’s trash talk by getting his “dad,” who is actually costumer Dan Blacklock to say a few things about Reynolds.

“Top mate”, Blacklock says of Reynolds, to Hemsworth’s annoyance.