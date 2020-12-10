Taylor Swift Delivers Another Quarantine Surprise With Announcement Of New Album ‘Evermore’

Taylor Swift has been extra busy this year.

Following the surprise release of her album folklore in July, on Thursday, the singer-songwriter announced her ninth studio album evermore will be released at midnight ET.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Spreads The Holiday Cheer With More Generous Donations

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

In her announcement, Swift explained that after the release of folklore, which was written and recorded entirely in quarantine by the singer and her collaborators, they simply “couldn’t stop writing songs.”

Adding that the music will continue in the style of the previous album, Swift explained that with evermore, “We chose to wander deeper in.”

I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Swift also revealed the new album will feature the return of her folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner of the National, producer Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver singer Justin Vernon and William Bowery, whom she recently revealed is in fact boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In addition, evermore will welcome “new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around.”

And I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around… — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Swift also announced that “willow”, the first single and music video from the album, will also be dropping at midnight, adding that she will be in the chat on the YouTube premiere page at that time to answer fan questions.

I’m forever grateful to the following creatives who have helped and guided me to be able to direct my own videos: Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, 1st AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, Co-1st AD Ev Salomon, Exec Producer Rebecca Skinner… — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

I’ll see you guys in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight to answer some questions 🧙‍♀️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

The streaming edition of the album will feature 15 new tracks, including songs featuring The National, Bon Iver and Haim. The album’s physical release will feature two additional bonus tracks.

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

There are 15 tracks on the standard edition of evermore, but the deluxe physical edition will include two bonus tracks – “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go” ⌛️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

RELATED: Taylor Swift Debuts Re-Recording Of ‘Love Story’ In Match Ad For Ryan Reynolds

Fans on Twitter were shocked and overjoyed by the surprise announcement.

we’re crying in front of our christmas trees this year kids https://t.co/D5UUulMzL1 — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) December 10, 2020

*tosses my Christmas playlists into the street* https://t.co/WW8t6SOYDf — emma lord (@dilemmalord) December 10, 2020

congratulations to the swifties and the 50 albums they have received this year, meanwhile i just moisturised with fenty skin and told myself that's fine https://t.co/6dnrBSVRHi — G (@oneofthosefaces) December 10, 2020

I am deceased on the floor!!! @taylorswift13 has truly been treating us this year. #blessed https://t.co/yiGvMZV4Fy — Lauren DiPrima (@Lauren_DiPrima) December 10, 2020

I made coffee today. That's what I accomplished. So we have a lot in common. https://t.co/sjn7JOIpc1 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) December 10, 2020

Along with recording evermore, Swift has also been keeping busy with the release of the performance film “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions”, as well as re-recording her first six studio albums following the sale of her masters to label exec Scooter Braun and then, to Shamrock Capital.