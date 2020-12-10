Taylor Swift Delivers Another Quarantine Surprise With Announcement Of New Album ‘Evermore’

By Corey Atad.

Taylor Swift. Photo: Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Taylor Swift has been extra busy this year.

Following the surprise release of her album folklore in July, on Thursday, the singer-songwriter announced her ninth studio album evermore will be released at midnight ET.

In her announcement, Swift explained that after the release of folklore, which was written and recorded entirely in quarantine by the singer and her collaborators, they simply “couldn’t stop writing songs.”

Adding that the music will continue in the style of the previous album, Swift explained that with evermore, “We chose to wander deeper in.”

Swift also revealed the new album will feature the return of her folklore collaborators Aaron Dessner of the National, producer Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver singer Justin Vernon and William Bowery, whom she recently revealed is in fact boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In addition, evermore will welcome “new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around.”

Swift also announced that “willow”, the first single and music video from the album, will also be dropping at midnight, adding that she will be in the chat on the YouTube premiere page at that time to answer fan questions.

The streaming edition of the album will feature 15 new tracks, including songs featuring The National, Bon Iver and Haim. The album’s physical release will feature two additional bonus tracks.

Fans on Twitter were shocked and overjoyed by the surprise announcement.

Along with recording evermore, Swift has also been keeping busy with the release of the performance film “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions”, as well as re-recording her first six studio albums following the sale of her masters to label exec Scooter Braun and then, to Shamrock Capital.

