Troye Sivan And Kacey Musgraves Make It Look ‘Easy’ In New Music Video

Troye Sivan and Kacey Musgraves undoubtedly work hard but they make it look easy in this new music video.

Sivan, 25 and Musgraves, 32, teamed up with super-producer Mark Ronson for their new collaboration. The original version of “Easy” apeared on Sivan’s latest extended play, In a Dream, but the updated track features contributions from Musgraves.

RELATED: Liam Payne Teams With TikTok Sensation Dixie D’Amelio

The visuals, directed by Bardia Zeinali, introduce viewers to Sivan’s mullet. The two singers make trips to dive bars, motels, and the famous Jenna’s Adult Toy Box store in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sivan released In a Dream on Aug. 21. The EP peaked at No. 3 on the Australian charts and also charted in Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, U.K., and the U.S.