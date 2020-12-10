JoJo Siwa Slams ‘Dance Moms’ Star Christi Lukasiak’s ‘Disgusting’ Comments About Choreographer Gianna Martello

JoJo Siwa was not impressed with some comments that were recently made about “Dance Moms” coach Gianna Martello by Christi Lukasiak.

Lukasiak was asked last week whether she still spoke to choreographer Martello, who was on the show from 2011 to 2019, to which she replied: “No, Gianna’s not nice.”

Insisting she wouldn’t usually comment on things that didn’t involve her, Siwa then called the remarks the “most disgusting and ignorant thing” she’s ever heard anybody say as she spoke out in a TikTok video.

The 17-year-old told fans, “First of all, Gia is one of the sweetest people in the whole world. And second of all, she works so hard every single week for so many people, including [your daughter] Chloe.

“She had one of the most stressful jobs on the show. She was in charge of choreographing every single number. Now, yes, of course, everyone has their moments and everyone isn’t nice 24/7, including you Christi.

“The thing is, is you don’t need to say that somebody is not a nice person. I’m sure you’re a very nice person, even though the experience that I’ve had with you, you were not nice to me.”

Siwa added of Lukasiak, “You actually made a very rude comment to me, but it may have just been a moment.”

“I have to take her word for it,” Lukasiak then replied in her own video, insisting she’d never filmed a season with the influencer. “If she had an amazing, positive experience, then I’m really happy that that’s how it went. And I honestly just wish mine had been a little similar.”

Lukasiak appeared on the show from 2011 to 2017, while Siwa starred on it from 2015 to 2019.

Abby Lee Miller, founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company, which appeared on the reality TV series for eight seasons, then got involved.

Miller commented on Siwa’s post shared on Instagram: “How dare her… didn’t she sign a contract with the network that she wouldn’t talk about us! @giannamartello is my student! RELAX EVERYONE, I TRAINED GIA – SHE CAN HANDLE ANY DUMB OR NASTY THING PPL SAY ABOUT HER – SADLY IT GOES WITH THE BUSINESS! Although she is a grown woman now, she was at my studio day in and day out – she grew up there training, competing, performing with ppl much more talented than… so and so! Actually, her small group & their Moms should have been the first – the original ‘Dance Moms’ cast!!!”

Here’s what else she had to say: