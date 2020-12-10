Hugh Jackman Shares Ryan Reynolds’ Unused Take From SickKids Fundraising Ad

Even when they’re working together, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are feuding.

On Thursday, Jackman took to Twitter to share an outtake from the ad he filmed with the “Deadpool” actor to raise money for SickKids.

In the clip, Reynolds reads off the ad’s script before veering off to say that by supporting their cause, “you will be hurting this man Hughseph Jacky Jacket,” calling him a “terrible person,” before being chased off the set by Jackman.

The official version of the ad was released late last month, in which Jackman enlisted Reynolds’ own mom to tell fans to stop “encouraging” him.