Frances McDormand Says ‘I’m Really F**king Proud’ As She Talks Being A ‘Vogue’ Cover Star At 63

Frances McDormand is one of Vogue‘s stunning January 2021 cover stars.

McDormand, 63, explains what it means to be a cover star of a fashion magazine at her age: “To still be culturally relevant as a 63-year-old female is so deeply, deeply gratifying.

“It’s something that I could have never expected, given what I was told. And I believe I had something to do with it. I’ve crafted some part of this moment in time. And I’m really f**king proud.”

Photographer: Annie Leibovitz

McDormand also discusses her new film “Nomadland”, a film about life on America’s margins.

A synopsis reads, “A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.”

The actress says of her character in the film, “With Fern, it’s kind of like Shane, or John Wayne’s character in ‘The Searchers’.

“These men that don’t seem to have a past, only a present, and no future. They just arrive fully formed and they disappear.

“Except with Fern, because she’s female, she’s got a lot of stuff with her. She’s got a whole van full of memories. Women don’t necessarily come out of nowhere.”

Watch McDormand talk more about the film in the clip below.