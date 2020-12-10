Demi Lovato, Matthew McConaughey, Dua Lipa & More To Ring In New Year With YouTube’s ‘Hello 2021’ Special

YouTube is throwing a global New Year’s Eve bash.

On Thursday, the streaming site announced its “Hello 2021” five-part special to premiere on New Year’s Eve all over the world.

The “Hello 2021: Americas” stream will be hosted by Juanpa Zurita and Storm Reid and feature celebrity guests including Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, RuPaul, Emma Chamberlain, and the D’Amelio Family.

Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G, and Kane Brown will also perform during the special, along with appearances by YouTube stars Larray, Marques Brownlee, Dude Perfect, Brad Mondo, ZHC, and the Dolan Twins.

“With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021,” Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, told Billboard in a press statement. “We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home.”

Other “Hello 2021” events will be held in the U.K., India, Japan, and Korea, with a long list of international guests.

The “Hello 2021: Americas” celebration will stream live on Dec. 31 at 10:30 ET.