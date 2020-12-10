David Hasselhoff Goes Totally Metal In ‘Through The Night’ Music Video With CueStack

David Hasselhoff is totally metal.

Hasselhoff teamed up with musical duo CueStack for a new metal music video titled, “Through the Night”. CueStack are a duo comprising VFX designer Martin Kames and shred guitar content creator Bernth Brodträger. They first linked up with Hasselhoff in 2018.

“The collaboration between the Austrian duo and the TV idol started in 2018 and what seemed like an impossible idea slowly turned into a reality,” CueStack shared. “The ultimate goal was to create a metal project with the most-watched man on TV, showing the world his heavy side.”

“Hasselhoff recorded the track with CueStack in 2019 in Vienna, where they also shot this epic music video together,” the press release continued. “CueStack conjured up a dystopian Sci-Fi world in the music video for ‘Through the Night’.”

CueStack’s debut full-length album Diagnosis:Human is due out in 2021. Hasselhoff released his album Open Your Eyes last year.