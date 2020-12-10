Arkells Frontman Max Kerman Goes On ‘Pub Crawl’ With Cardboard Cut-outs

Arkells are finding an ingenious way to have a pub crawl while social distancing.

The band released a music video late Wednesday night starring Arkells frontman Max Kerman. In the new visuals, Kerman hits the town with cardboard cutouts of bandmates Mike DeAngelis, Nick Dika, Tim Oxford, and Anthony Carone.

The Christmas-y song was originally released last month as an Amazon Original through Universal Music Canada.

“Like anything in 2020, making a music video is an exercise in experimentation and creativity,” Kerman says. “If I couldn’t party with my boys during Pub Crawl, making 50 different life-size cut-outs of them was the next best thing.”

“Pub Crawl” was inspired by the “12 Pubs of Christmas-style tradition – a time the band reconnects with friends and family and gets into the holiday spirit,” a press release explains.

Arkells released their latest project Campfire Chords in August. The collection features 17 stripped-back Arkells classics, plus new music.