BTS Named Entertainers Of The Year By ‘Time’ Magazine

The biggest music group in the world are Time‘s Entertainers of the Year.

On Thursday, the magazine revealed K-pop superstars BTS as the recipient of its annual honour for the person or group who made the biggest mark on the year’s entertainment landscape.

“There are times when I’m still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening,” BTS member Suga said of their deep connection with fans through a difficult year. “But I ask myself, Who’s going to do this, if not us?”

In 2020, BTS released multiple albums, including two versions of Map of the Soul 7 in Korean and Japanese, as well as the Korean-language album Be.

The group also accomplished an incredible feat: reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their first-ever fully English-language song “Dynamite”.

“I always wanted to become an artist that can provide comfort, relief and positive energy to people,” says J-Hope. “That intent harmonized with the sincerity of our group and led us to who we are today.”

Throughout the year, BTS and their fanbase — known as ARMY — have turned attention to a number of causes. In June, the group donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“That was not politics. It was related to racism,” Jin says. “We believe everyone deserves to be respected. That’s why we made that decision.”

RM adds of their adoring fans, “We’re not sure if we’ve actually earned respect. But one thing for sure is that [people] feel like, O.K., this is not just some kind of a syndrome, a phenomenon … These little boys from Korea are doing this.”