Bob Odenkirk Goes Full ‘John Wick’ In NSFW ‘Nobody’ Trailer

Introducing Bob Odenkirk: action star.

On Thursday, Universal Pictures released the first trailer for the new action-thriller “Nobody”, featuring the “Better Call Saul” star.

Produced by “John Wick” co-creator David Leitch, the film stars Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, a former soldier who protects his family after his house is broken into by thieves.

“The aftermath of the incident lights a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again,” the official description reads.

Photo: Universal Pictures

“I trained for two years before we started shooting. I knew I had a long way to go. I was a comedy writer for 25 years so I didn’t even exercise for most of my life,” Odenkirk told IGN in an interview.

Talking about how the film differs from the “John Wick” series, Odenkirk explained, “Look, you’re going to see the DNA of the ‘John Wick’ writer in ‘Nobody’, but it’s fundamentally different than ‘John Wick’. In my case, the character and his own inability to contain his frustration and rage is what provokes the danger around him. It’s a more complex story setup.”

The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and also stars Gage Munroe, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, and RZA.

“Nobody” hits theatres Feb. 26, 2021.