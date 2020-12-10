Kelly Ripa Has A Dreamy Swimsuit Snap Of Mark Consuelos On Her Pillow

Kelly Ripa can sleep easy with this dreamy pillow.

Ripa recently posted a photo of her pillow on her Instagram Story. It features a print of her husband Mark Cunsuelos, lying shirtless on a floatie in a pool. Consuelos sports nothing but sunglasses, tight swimsuit, and his tanned, toned physique.

Photo: Kelly Ripa/Instagram

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host let the photo speak for itself, only tagging the company responsible for the print and adding the appropriate tunes of Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”.

Back in October, Ripa posted a photo of Consuelos in a rather tight patrol uniform featured on the show “CHiPs”. The photo immediately had fans gawking at Consuelos’, well, see for yourself.