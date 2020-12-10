Andrea Bocelli Says He And His Family Are ‘Feeling Very Well’ After Battling COVID-19

Andrea Bocelli is back at work after announcing earlier this year that he and his family had contracted COVID-19.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey virtually from Rome, the five-time Grammy Award nominee says that he is “feeling very well” and his family are “in the same condition” and are grateful that “everything is over” after testing positive for COVID-19 back in March.

Now healthy again, the 62-year-old Italian tenor is focused on his music with the release of his new album Believe and his first-ever global livestream concert “Believe in Christmas”, which takes place for fans on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Explaining what it takes to maintain a strong voice ahead of his concerts, Bocelli says, “A singer is like an athlete.”

He adds that it is important to maintain a “good diet,” as well as “no [smoking]” and, as he jokes, “no sex.”

When asked whom he trusts to be 100 per cent honest with him when recording new music, the world-renowned singer contends that he “can be sure that everyone will say the truth” on his team and jokingly adds that his pianist Carlos “likes to be very honest” with him.