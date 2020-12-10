LeBron James Calls Out Youth Football Coach Who Hit Child

LeBron James has strong words for an adult who hit children.

This week, a clip went viral of a youth football coach who smacked a nine-year-old player, shocking sports fans.

No room in the game for coaches like this. I hope he is arrested and banned for life. pic.twitter.com/1B0F2cLiqH — Coach Reed (@CoachReed314) December 9, 2020

On his Instagram Story, James reacted to the clip, writing, “Ain’t no 🤬 way!! Couldn’t be my kid. Hell if I there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure.”

“Ain’t no 🤬 way!!” LeBron reacts to the viral clip of the youth football coach hitting his player on the helmet hard. pic.twitter.com/JfOEL0NhpS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 10, 2020

The clip generated a lot of backlash, prompting the coach to issue an apology video, though many remained unconvinced, with some calling it “weak.”