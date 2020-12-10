LeBron James Calls Out Youth Football Coach Who Hit Child

LeBron James. Photo: EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT/CP Images
LeBron James has strong words for an adult who hit children.

This week, a clip went viral of a youth football coach who smacked a nine-year-old player, shocking sports fans.

On his Instagram Story, James reacted to the clip, writing, “Ain’t no 🤬 way!! Couldn’t be my kid. Hell if I there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure.”

The clip generated a lot of backlash, prompting the coach to issue an apology video, though many remained unconvinced, with some calling it “weak.”

