Ellen DeGeneres Shares COVID-19 Update: ‘I’m Feeling 100 Per Cent’

Ellen DeGeneres appears to be on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a health update she shared on Twitter, the talk show host, 62, said she’s “feeling 100 per cent. I feel really good.”

She continued by detailing some of the symptoms she’d been suffering.

“One thing they don’t tell you is somehow you get excruciating back pain,” she revealed. “I didn’t know that was a symptom, but I talked to some other people: back pain. How come? Back pain — bad.”

DeGeneres concluded her brief video by playing “a quick game” of Connect 4 with whoever was filming the video, presumably wife Portia de Rossi.

Last week, DeGeneres took to Twitter to share that she was “feeling fine right now” and had notified anyone she has come in contact with.

“I am following all the proper CDC guidelines,” DeGeneres said in a tweet.

RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Buys Pricey Property Next To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” she added. “Please stay healthy and safe.”

It is unclear if de Rossi has also tested positive.

RELATED: Alison Brie Reveals She Accidentally Showed Ellen DeGeneres A NSFW Photo When They First Met

DeGeneres recently returned to the Warner Bros. studio to film her beloved talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, after spending much of the season filming from home amid the pandemic.

Following DeGeneres’ announcement, a Telepictures spokesperson released this statement: “Following Ellen’s announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January.”

While her show is pre-tapped, DeGeneres recently hosted Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr., who appeared in-person for Wednesday’s show.

After the news was revealed Thursday, DeGeneres then took to Instagram to thank fans for their well-wishes Friday.

She posted:

ET Canada has reached out to DeGeneres’ rep for more information.