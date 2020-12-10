Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19.

The talk show host, 62, shared the news on Twitter, revealing that while she’s “feeling fine right now” she has notified anyone she has come in contact with.

“I am following all the proper CDC guidelines,” DeGeneres said in a tweet.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays,” she added. “Please stay healthy and safe.”

It is unclear if DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi, has also contracted the virus.

DeGeneres recently returned to the Warner Bros. studio to film her beloved talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, after spending much of the season filming from home amid the pandemic.

Following DeGeneres’ announcement, a Telepictures spokesperson released this statement: “Following Ellen’s announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January.”

While her show is pre-tapped, DeGeneres recently hosted Hamilton‘s Leslie Odom Jr., who appeared in-person for Wednesday’s show.

ET Canada has reached out to DeGeneres’ rep for more information.