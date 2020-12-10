Elton John Enlists His Family For TikTok’s #StepIntoChristmas Challenge

Elton John is feeling the festive spirit.

The singer, his husband David Furnish, and their two sons Elijah and Zachary are decking the halls in fun new video as part of TikTok’s #StepIntoChristmas challenge.

Set to his 1973 holiday classic “Step Into Christmas”, the heartwarming video features the family transforming from their everyday attire into fun festive looks by stepping through a door to emerge fully dressed for Christmas.

RELATED: Elton John Owns 120,000 CDs & 15,000 Vinyl Albums

Last year, the popularity of John’s song on TikTok helped drive it to its highest position on the charts in the UK since its release.

Earlier this month, John and Furnish discussed how young TikTok users are driving forward the conversation about HIV and AIDS and by helping to put an end to the stigma surrounding the illness.