Allison Williams To Star In ‘Being Erica’ Remake

Allison Williams will star in and executive produce an American remake of the Canadian comedy drama “Being Erica”.

William is working with “Sex and the City” writers Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg on the new version. They will be supported by Boat Rocker Studios, which recently rebranded its Platform One Media division.

“I was a huge fan of the original series and I jumped at the opportunity to get involved to help give it a new life,” Williams said in a statement to Deadline. “I am so fortunate to be working with such an incredible group and I cannot wait to share our version with the world.”

“The format encourages exploration of memory, hindsight, consciousness, and all aspects of human behavior, which creates such fertile ground. I constantly find myself thinking: ‘if I could go back, what would I do differently?’ I’m really eager to push that familiar thought experiment to its limits.” she elaborated.

The loose adaptation “tells the story of two women — strangers with seemingly nothing in common — seeking the help of an eccentric therapist who enables them to travel back in time to revisit their biggest regrets,” according to the publication.

“Being Erica” originally aired in Canada between 2009 and 2011. It starred Erin Karpluk as Erica Strange.