M. Knight Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Releases Terrifying New Season 2 Trailer

A new trailer for the sophomore season of M. Knight Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ show “Servant” has just dropped, and season 2 looks to be even more thrilling than the first.

For those catching up, “Servant” follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door to a mysterious force.

After a suspenseful season finale, the show takes a supernatural turn, which is not entirely surprising given Shyamalan’s oeuvre. Without a doubt, a darker future lies ahead for all of the show’s characters.

“Servant” is bringing back its top-notch cast for season 2, including Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”), Toby Kebbell (“Kong: Skull Island,” “Fantastic Four,” “Black Mirror”), Nell Tiger Free (“Game of Thrones”), and Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter,” “Snatch”).

The first two episodes from season 2 will drop on Apple TV+ on January 15. New episodes will then be released every following Friday. There are a total of ten episodes in the new season.