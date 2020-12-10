Rachel McAdams To Star In ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’

Rachel McAdams is reportedly set to star in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

The Canadian actress will reprise her role as Dr. Christine Palmer in the eagerly anticipated sequel, according to Deadline.

Benedict Cumberbatch will also be starring in the upcoming flick once again as Dr. Stephen Strange, with Sam Raimi taking over directing duties.

DOCTOR STRANGE, from left: Rachel McAdams, Benedict Cumberbatch, 2016. ph: Jay Maidment / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection / CP Images

Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are expected to reprise their roles from the original film as Wong and Karl Mordo, as well.

Deadline also reported that Elizabeth Olsen had been tapped to reprise her role as Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff.

It’s thought that Xochitl Gomez is also joining the cast. Plot details are currently unknown.

Production is reportedly set to start after Cumberbatch finishes filming the next “Spider-Man” movie, where he also plays Doctor Strange.

The original “Doctor Strange” was released back in 2016. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is expected to hit theatres in March 2022.

ET Canada has contacted McAdams’ rep for comment.