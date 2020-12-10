Dierks Bentley Channels MacGyver, Dwight From ‘The Office’ In ‘Gone’ Music Video

Dierks Bentley is all of us in 2020 in his new music video, “Gone”.

The hilarious video stars the country crooner as a number of iconic television characters as he himself watches from a vintage hotel bed. Bentley channels his best Dwight Schrute from “The Office”, Global’s “MacGyver” and more.

RELATED: Tenille Townes Announces ‘Big Hearts For Big Kids’ Benefit Concert Featuring Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley And More

The clip picks up after Bentley hits rock bottom and watches as his own life play out before him on screen.

Photo courtesy of GreenRoom PR

Photo courtesy of GreenRoom PR

Photo courtesy of GreenRoom PR

“It just always ends poorly for me in this video,” the singer said of the video. “I definitely had a lot more fun making it than it looks though.”

RELATED: Dierks Bentley Closes Bar & Grill, Promises To Give Employees $1,000 Each

He continued, “We got to film a bunch of scenes inspired by some of my favourite shows like ‘The Office’, ‘MacGyver’, ‘Game Of Thrones’, and ‘Full House’. And I got to collaborate with some new directors I’ve never worked with, so I left at the end of a really long day feeling really happy and inspired about a kind of sad song.”

Bentley dropped the single in late October.