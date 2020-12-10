Kevin Costner ‘Can’t Say’ Whether He’ll Be Leaving ‘Yellowstone’

“Yellowstone” fans will have to wait and see whether its star returns.

On Thursday, Kevin Costner appeared on “Good Day New York” and some with anchor Rosanna Scotto about his new movie “Let Him Go” and his hit western series.

Asked about the future of “Yellowstone”, Costner was asked whether he will be coming back for another season of the show.

“I can’t say,” he responded. “There’s an ending that you’re gonna see, hopefully it’s a powerful one for you.”

Continuing to play coy, he added, “I try to make things and be a part of things that have a dramatic arc to them. Just try to enjoy it right up to the end if you can.”

The third season of “Yellowstone” aired over the summer, with a fourth season on the way.