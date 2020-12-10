RuPaul Hosts His Way Into ‘Guinness World Records’ History With 5 Emmy Wins

RuPaul is adding another accolade to his growing roster of incredible achievements.

The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” host has now officially joined the Guinness World Records, nabbing the record for the most Emmy wins for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

RuPaul has five consecutive award wins under his belt with his primetime hit show as of September 2020.

This fifth win also led RuPaul to break the existing tie for the title after previously sharing it with “Survivor”‘s Jeff Probst with his four Emmy Award wins from 2008 to 2011.

To date, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” has received 39 total Emmy nominations and 19 Emmy Awards, the most awards achieved by a reality competition show.

The influential drag queen and host, who has been executive producer on the show since its premiere in 2009, is also featured on the pages of the Guinness World Records 2021 Edition.

Receiving his title certificate and copy of the book on the set of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 2 in the U.K., RuPaul said, “It’s a real joy hosting ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and being a part of something that people get so much joy out of.

“The honour of getting five Emmys in a row is brilliant and being in the Guinness World Records book. Really, I just love doing what I do. Thank you so much. I’m really honoured.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 13 premieres Friday, Jan. 1, on VH1.

RuPaul isn’t the only drag queen in the book, with Guinness also recognizing Pride Toronto’s 2016 performance as the largest drag artist stage show in history.

73 queens put on an incredible set back on July 2, 2016. Participants performed a medley of songs including Rupaul’s “Supermodel” and “Sissy that Walk”, along with a mashup of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor”.